Go Fund Me started for injured Simpson County Deputy Brad Harper

Brad Harper
Brad Harper(Simpson County Sheriff's Office)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fraternal Order of Police is raising funds for Simpson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brad Harper.

Harper was injured on Oct. 7 after he was shot during the search for an attempted murder suspect that led into Allen County.

Harper started his career at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Kentucky State Police as a trooper and retired from there.

He returned to serve in the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

To donate to the Go Fund Me, visit here.

