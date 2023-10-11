The HIVE Inc. talks having a sensory-friendly Halloween

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Goblins, ghouls, candy galore, there’s no denying Halloween is up there as one of the best holidays, but it can be difficult to navigate if you’re someone with sensory issues

“You got a lot of jumpscares, which are so fun for so many people. For somebody who has some sensory processing challenges that can be really way too much. All the sights, all the lights, all the smells,” said Laura Orsland, Founder and Executive Director for The HIVE Inc.

Orsland says everyone is entitled to a good scare this Halloween but encourages decorators to consider sensory-friendly options.

“When we put things out that are really super scary, strobe lights, obstacles in the way of wheelchairs, things like that, that we might not think of,” Orsland said. “We just want everyone to feel invited and I think we all feel like we want to do that. But sometimes we need to be intentional.”

Orsland also says it’s important for those handing out candy to remember there may be neurodivergent adults who still have that love for trick or treating.

“Just for folks to be aware and understanding of that, when you’re passing out that candy that adult who is maybe too old to be trick or treating, they’re out there as part of their family and they need to be in there too,” Orsland said.

For parents who want to help their neurodivergent child enjoy the Halloween fun, Orsland recommends finding a sensory-friendly trick-or-treat, or explaining what all the holiday will entail.

“The best thing that we can do, and this really goes for all kids, is let the kids know what’s gonna happen in advance,” Orsland said. “There might be some jump scares, or there might be some light.”

For a sensory-friendly Halloween costume, Orsland advises trying to find a costume that incorporates everyday clothes, to ensure it will be familiar and comfortable.

For more tips on how to have a sensory-friendly Halloween, visit the Sensory Friendly Solutions website.

