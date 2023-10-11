Local film producers talk about their first film “Unfulfilled”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Derrick Simmons of New Lyfe Films and Carl Maxie of TM Television visited AM Kentucky on Wednesday to talk about their debut film “Unfulfilled”.

They spoke about using local talent and locations for their first film and what surprised them about the whole process.

The premiere of “Unfulfilled” will be at the Capitol Arts Center on Nov. 11.

Tickets for the premiere can be found at New Lyfe Films: Unfulfilled.

For more information and to watch the movie trailer go to New Lyfe Films on Facebook.

