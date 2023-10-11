Local film producers talk about their first film “Unfulfilled”

Kelly Austin talks with New Lyfe Films and TM Television's Derrick Simmons and Carl Maxie about the film company's first production
By Kelly Austin
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Derrick Simmons of New Lyfe Films and Carl Maxie of TM Television visited AM Kentucky on Wednesday to talk about their debut film “Unfulfilled”.

They spoke about using local talent and locations for their first film and what surprised them about the whole process.

The premiere of “Unfulfilled” will be at the Capitol Arts Center on Nov. 11.

Tickets for the premiere can be found at New Lyfe Films: Unfulfilled.

For more information and to watch the movie trailer go to New Lyfe Films on Facebook.

