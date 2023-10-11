Local high school hosts “Citizenship Day” for students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Bowling Green High School hosted a “Citizenship Day” for students, where they were taught how to be active members of society and voted on matters concerning changes happening to their campus.

A panel of state senators, representatives, judiciaries, and city commissioners spoke about the importance of having a voice in the community and how they contribute city and state-wide.

State Representative Kevin Jackson said he hopes students can know that despite their background, they can still make something of themselves.

“I think the high schoolers can learn that it doesn’t matter your socioeconomic background,” Jackson said. “If you want to do something bad enough, you have the opportunity in America to do that. We’re trying to get young people to understand part of being a good citizen in the best country in the world is to be able to understand. I need to give back, not just take.”

After hearing the panel, students were able to fill out ballots and vote on school issues including the name of a campus coffee shop, rules surrounding assigned student parking, and entertainment they would like to see in the school courtyard.

Senior Ben Klein was grateful for the opportunity to have a voice on school issues and says since he is 18, he will be partaking in the real deal and participating in voting in December.

“I think it’s really unique because our country is founded on everyone having a voice in democracy and everyone being represented in what happens on a larger scale,” Klein said. “So I think it’s great that we’re utilizing that down to the smallest level and we’re really putting a spotlight on that and making sure that everyone’s heard.”

Sophomore Devynn Gardner voted today as well and appreciated getting a say in changes happening to campus.

”I think it’s really important that students especially to get to have their voice heard and get to express what they feel especially with flex Wednesdays and things that affect us the most,” Gardner said.

Flex Wednesdays is a series at Bowling Green High School, where once a month the school dedicates a school day to educating students on a new topic.

