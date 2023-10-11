Lt. Gov. Coleman visits WKU on Protect Our Public Schools Tour

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lieutenant Governor Jaqueline Coleman was on top of the hill Tuesday, visiting Western Kentucky University’s Cherry Hall as part of the Protect Our Public Schools Tour.

Joined by teachers, public school personnel, and supporters, Coleman talked about her and Governor Andy Beshear’s “Education First Plan.” The plan includes expanding student mental health resources and fully funding student transportation, though Coleman says top priorities are universal Pre-K and a raise for school staff.

“State employees got it, law enforcement got it, social workers got it, the only group that was taken out of those raised proposals was public educators,” Coleman said. “They deserve to have the same kind of raise that everyone else has had over the last couple of years.”

As far as where the money for the plan will come from, Coleman says it already exists.

“We have the largest rainy day fund we’ve ever had in Kentucky’s history, we have the largest budget surplus we’ve ever had in Kentucky’s history,” Coleman said. “For years, the excuse has been we don’t have the funding, we don’t know where it’s going to come from. Well, now we’ve got it and it’s time for people to put money where their mouth is.”

Coleman also criticized Attorney General and Gubernatorial hopeful Daniel Cameron’s education plan, calling it a bad deal for taxpayers.

“If students were to have to be incentivized to leave a public school and go to a private school, that funding would follow them from the public classroom to the private classroom,” Coleman said. “The problem with that is, those are public tax dollars because public schools are accountable to the public and private schools are not.”

The gubernatorial election Tuesday, Nov. 7.

