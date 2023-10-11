More Sun and Warmer Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skies do clear out a bit tonight, but temperatures won’t be as chilly as last night. Expect lows in the middle 50s. We do find more sunshine Thursday and that is going to allow highs to near 80 during the afternoon. We stay mild on Friday, but a cold front is still expected to bring in some cooler weather for the weekend.

Some showers are expected Friday night through early next week, but nothing too widespread. (David Wolter)

Don’t expect much rain with the front itself. The chilly air over the weekend and into next week is going to generate more cloud cover and only a few isolated showers.

A cold front Friday night is going to bring in some cooler weather for Saturday and Sunday. (David Wolter)

Highs this weekend will only be in the 60s with Sunday looking cooler than Saturday. We may not even reach 60 degrees early next week.

