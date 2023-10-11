More Sun and Warmer Thursday

By David Wolter
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skies do clear out a bit tonight, but temperatures won’t be as chilly as last night. Expect lows in the middle 50s. We do find more sunshine Thursday and that is going to allow highs to near 80 during the afternoon. We stay mild on Friday, but a cold front is still expected to bring in some cooler weather for the weekend.

Some showers are expected Friday night through early next week, but nothing too widespread.
Some showers are expected Friday night through early next week, but nothing too widespread.(David Wolter)

Don’t expect much rain with the front itself. The chilly air over the weekend and into next week is going to generate more cloud cover and only a few isolated showers.

A cold front Friday night is going to bring in some cooler weather for Saturday and Sunday.
A cold front Friday night is going to bring in some cooler weather for Saturday and Sunday.(David Wolter)

Highs this weekend will only be in the 60s with Sunday looking cooler than Saturday. We may not even reach 60 degrees early next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Price
Police find missing Glasgow man’s body in Metcalfe County
Amber Caldwell and Trever Johnson
SPD: Scottsville residents charged after paying juvenile with marijuana to look after child
Job opportunities for the incoming facility are listed on the Buc-ee's website now.
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024
Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path

Latest News

Though today looks variably cloudy, we can’t rule out a few spots with sprinkles through the day.
Warmer temperatures ahead!
Highs will be warmer over the next few days, but a cold front Friday night is going to bring a...
Weather changes ahead
A cold front is going to bring some rain, but certainly some cooler weather into the weekend.
Warming Back Up
A chilly start!
A chilly start!