This week’s JA People of Action are Michelle Stinnett and Lonnie Gann

This week’s JA People of Action are Michelle Stinnett, Fourth Grade Teacher at Briarwood Elementary, and Lonnie Gann of Auction Solutions and exp Realty, LLC. Michelle and Lonnie have been collaborating with Junior Achievement for almost 20 years in the classroom. Regarding her favorite part of Junior Achievement, Michelle replied: “Junior Achievement lessons are wonderful, interactive additions to student learning in the classroom, especially about our city, economy, and how our government works. Mr. Gann has been a fantastic community leader, coming into my classroom weekly and sharing his business expertise and knowledge with students. Not only does he share Junior Achievement lessons with my class, but every year I host a ‘Live Auction’ with Mr. Gann where students have earned ‘money’ throughout the month in order to bid on items being auctioned off by Mr. Gann. This has been a wonderful, real world experience for all of my students in addition to the Junior Achievement lessons. I’m so thankful that Mr. Gann enjoys coming into my classroom yearly to support education.” Lonnie’s favorite part of JA is, “The time and opportunity to spend with the students. I enjoy teaching and watching them learn.” Throughout his 20 years of volunteering with JA, Lonnie explained, “Junior Achievement gives me the opportunity to give back to the community by making an impact on students. I love watching the students get excited when they understand a concept from our lesson and realize how this understanding impacts them in a real way. It is truly rewarding.” Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recognizes the wonderful partnership of Mrs. Stinnett and Mr. Gann and the tremendous effort they put forth giving students in the community real world learning experiences.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

