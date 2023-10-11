Warmer temperatures ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning will feature temperatures in the 40s and 50s - so don’t forget the sweater if you’re heading out early!

Though today looks variably cloudy, we can’t rule out a few spots with sprinkles through the day.

Though today looks variably cloudy, we can’t rule out a few spots with sprinkles through the day. Clouds will limit temperatures to the upper 60s and lower 70s. We warm up into the next few days. We could even hit 80 on Thursday with better sunshine. A few showers are possible Friday afternoon, but scattered showers and storms are more likely Friday night as a cold front moves in. The severe weather threat still appears very limited. The weekend is going to be quite cool with highs only in the 60s and even upper 50s on Sunday. A few spotty showers are possible later in the weekend into next week as highs remain cool.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.