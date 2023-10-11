WCSO responding to shots fired call on Gotts Hydro Road

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower has confirmed deputies are working a situation after a shots fired call.

Hightower says deputies responded to Gotts Hydro Road to the reports.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Deputies are searching for the alleged shooter, according to Hightower.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.