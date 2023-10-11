WCSO responding to shots fired call on Gotts Hydro Road

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower has confirmed deputies are working a situation after a shots fired call.

Hightower says deputies responded to Gotts Hydro Road to the reports.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Deputies are searching for the alleged shooter, according to Hightower.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Price
Police find missing Glasgow man’s body in Metcalfe County
Amber Caldwell and Trever Johnson
SPD: Scottsville residents charged after paying juvenile with marijuana to look after child
Job opportunities for the incoming facility are listed on the Buc-ee's website now.
Smiths Grove Buc-ee’s set to open doors in May 2024
Police identify Jeremy Rollenhagen the suspect in the officer involved shooting that happened...
Suspect dead, deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County
FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path

Latest News

The ancient species lived roughly 300-350 million years ago in the shallow sea that is now...
New ancient shark species discovered at Mammoth Cave, named for cave guide
The Centers for Hope held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new thrift store located in the...
Centers for Hope cuts ribbon on new thrift store
Anthony W. Murphy is charged with 1st degree rape and sexual abuse
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Rape of minor
Kelly Austin talks with New Lyfe Films and and TM Television's Derrick Simmons and Carl Maxie...
Local film producers talk about their first film “Unfulfilled”