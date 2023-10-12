2023 4th Region Tournament Semifinals results for Boys Soccer and Girls Soccer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The 4th Region Tournament semifinals for High School Boys Soccer and Girls Soccer took place Wednesday night as four teams look for the chance to be named the new winner of the boys region while the girls side featured the two teams from last year’s championship game, looking to get back to the finals.

Final

Lady Purples beat Lady Rebels 7-0

Bowling Green 7

Todd County Central 0

Final

Lady Gators beat Lady Panthers 10-0

Russellville 0

Greenwood 10

Final

Dragons beat Rebels 4-1

Todd County Central 1

Warren Central 4

Final

Spartans beat Wildcats 6-0

Franklin-Simpson 0

South Warren 6

