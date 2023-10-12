2023 4th Region Tournament Semifinals results for Boys Soccer and Girls Soccer
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The 4th Region Tournament semifinals for High School Boys Soccer and Girls Soccer took place Wednesday night as four teams look for the chance to be named the new winner of the boys region while the girls side featured the two teams from last year’s championship game, looking to get back to the finals.
Final
Bowling Green 7
Todd County Central 0
Final
Russellville 0
Greenwood 10
Final
Todd County Central 1
Warren Central 4
Final
Franklin-Simpson 0
South Warren 6
