How to safely watch the Annular Solar Eclipse

You'll even be able to view it her in Kentucky.
By Davis Wells
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Oct 14., an Annular Solar Eclipse will occur across much of the United States.

This occurrence can be viewed even in Kentucky and with it comes some potential hazards that you should keep in mind before staring into the sun.

“Many people will assume that it’s not that dangerous to look at the sun because you do see it every single day of your life,” said Chris Chandler, a specialist at the Hardin Planetarium.

While prolonged exposure of looking at the sun is dangerous, people should ensure they are equipped with proper safety gear before observing.

You also should use caution if trying to capture photos or videos while looking through a telescope at the sun, any sort of lens you use to observe the sun has to have specific materials used to properly view the eclipse.

On Saturday, the Hardin Planetarium will be hosting an event where the public is invited to view the eclipse, gain additional understanding of what an eclipse is, and make their own safety glasses.

The annular solar eclipse will start around 10:30 a.m., reach its peak of 50% coverage around 12 p.m., and finally end around 1:30 p.m.

Some rain and clouds are possible on Saturday, so you will want to follow our updates on WBKO’s First Alert Weather page.

Ring of Fire Eclipse
Ring of Fire Eclipse(Maxuser | WBKO)

