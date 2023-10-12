The City of Bowling Green announces new “Go BG” public transit campaign

By Presley Allen
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Bowling Green Public Transit’s new campaign “GO BG” kicked off with a bus unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The City of Bowling Green has partnered with multinational firm RATPDev and production company Vid Monster to reinvest in the transit system.

The new bright shade of green on the buses symbolizes that “green means go.”

Director of Neighborhood and Community Services Brent Childers says the new campaign will be educational, with informative signs and brochures around town as well as a new website.

“If you’ve never ridden public transit before, you go to the website, you can see how to videos, see how it works, “ Childers said. “You’re going to be able to see testimonial videos of why people ride public transit. It’s an opportunity to really educate our community that this service is available for them.”

The city is also launching the campaign in an effort to encourage more people to use public transit after it was affected by the pandemic.

“Whenever COVID kicked off and all the shutdowns happened, we saw a 75% drop in ridership,” Childers said. “We lost a tremendous number of riders as part of that, and even as the economy started to open back up through the end of 2020 and 2021, we still didn’t see the growth curve. It didn’t bounce back like we wanted.”

Childers wants people to know that this service is accessible to all.

“We have 5 different routes, giving people the opportunity to get all around Bowling Green for $2.00 for a very affordable price,” Childers said. “It’s an affordable, safe, reliable service that’s there 12 hours a day.”

More information about the campaign and public transit in the area can be found at letsgobg.com.

