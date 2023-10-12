Fencing contractor appears in court on theft charges

“It is irritating to think he thinks he is getting away with it, but he is not if I have anything to do with it,” a victim said.
Grand jury indicts local fencing contractor
Grand jury indicts local fencing contractor(WSMV)
By Courtney Allen
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There could be some good news for people who said a local fencing contractor stole thousands of dollars from them. Wednesday, those victims and the contractor appeared in a Sumner County court room to answer to the theft charges.

Wednesday was originally supposed to be a preliminary hearing with Bradley Copas’ alleged victims taking the stand. However, his attorney and the Sumner County District Attorney’s Office were able to reach an agreement instead. Now, the case is going to a grand jury.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Fencing contractor charged with theft after projects left unfinished
Fencing contractor now charged with theft in KY, TN

Kelly Holden and Cynthia Summers are among the alleged victims who were in court Wednesday. “I think this is a start,” Holden said. “It is irritating to think he thinks he is getting away with it, but he is not if I have anything to do with it,” Summers added.

Copas would not speak with us, but his attorney, Austin Tomlinson, did. WSMV 4 Investigates asked Tomlinson if Copas stole from his clients. “No comment,” Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson said he reached a deal with the Sumner County District Attorney’s Office that he believes could potentially reduce Copas’ charges down to misdemeanors. “I will tell you Mr. Copas will not be a felon,” Tomlinson said.

While Tomlinson would not comment on the details of the agreement, Copas’ alleged victims said this is what the DA’s Office told them: “The understanding is that he is to make restitution for what we agreed upon, and if he does pay by the court date, it will be dropped down to a misdemeanor,” Holden said. “If not, it is definitely a felony.”

WSMV 4 Investigates asked Tomlinson if Copas is going to pay either of them back. “I have no comment on that,” Tomlinson said.

Copas’ arraignment is now set for Nov. 30, just days after his arraignment in Kentucky on similar charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
The ancient species lived roughly 300-350 million years ago in the shallow sea that is now...
New ancient shark species discovered at Mammoth Cave, named for cave guide
A Carlisle, Ky., man, Randall Taulbee, 59, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on...
Kentucky farmer, who is a former magistrate, sentenced for crop fraud scheme
Ring of Fire Eclipse
How to safely watch the Annular Solar Eclipse
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

Cruise into Fall event happening in Glasgow
Cruise into Fall event happening in Glasgow
Experts in the field of cyber security will speak on topics including phishing, strong...
SKYCTC to hold free Cyber Safe Summit
Experts cyber security field will speak on topics including phishing, strong passwords,...
SCYCTC to host cybersecurity summit, scholarship scramble
Rep. Steve Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure the votes to...
Rep. Scalise drops out of House Speaker race
Kentucky lawmakers heard testimony Thursday that the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice...
Children kept in isolation for weeks, attorney testifies to lawmakers about youth detention facilities