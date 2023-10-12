Gov. Andy Beshear visits the opening of “Empowering Youth Academy” at Glasgow YMCA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Glasgow today to see updates made to the Barren County Family YMCA.

For over three decades the Barren County YMCA has served as a staple for Glasgow. It provides facilities such as gymnasiums including workout equipment, a pool, and much more. All facilities are used to focus on enhancing the resources available to the community.

“This has been a real foundation of this community,” Beshear said. “Every child in this community learns how to swim right here for free. So many important programs, senior meals, and after-school care go on right here. Making sure all of our children have a safe place to go. Making sure everyone is fed and nurtured and educated.”

Nearly 3 million dollars in state funding was allotted for the project contributing to new classrooms for after-school care, a new gymnasium accessible to anyone in the community, and hiring childcare professionals that will optimize the updates for young students.

Governor Beshear emphasized the need for additional childcare availability across Kentucky.

“Childcare is one of the biggest challenges we face right now,” Beshear said. “I mean, we have a booming economy. When you have that type of success you need to expand your workforce. Lack of childcare or the cost of childcare is such an impediment that keeps some people out. It allows parents to work a good job, to make a better living for their kids, providing them a better opportunity knowing their kids are safe.”

Looking forward, Gov. Beshear touched on ideas that he thinks will continue to alleviate childcare concerns.

“On the state level, one of the best things we can do is universal Pre-K,” Beshear said. “It would provide childcare and a learning atmosphere for all 4-year-olds and have them all ready for kindergarten. It would save $18,000 a year for some parents that are out there. It would make sure no one is behind.”

