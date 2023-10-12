Greenville man facing indictment for illegally trafficking, dealing firearms

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) – A Greenville man has been indicted for trafficking firearms and dealing them without a license.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division made the announcement Thursday.

According to the Oct. 11 indictment, from June 1, 2023, to Sept. 14, 2023, in Muhlenberg County, David Smith, 57, engaged in firearms trafficking when he transferred or otherwise disposed of 13 handguns to a person whose possession of the firearms Smith knew, or had reasonable cause to know, would constitute a felony.

Additionally, Smith is also charged with dealing in firearms without a license when from June 1, 2023, to Sept. 14, 2023, in Muhlenberg County, Smith willfully engaged in the business of dealing in firearms when he did not have a license to do so.

Smith will make his initial court appearance on Oct. 26, 2023, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case is being investigated by the ATF Bowling Green Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin, of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office, is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

