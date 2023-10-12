Greenville man facing indictment for illegally trafficking, dealing firearms

Image of judge's gavel
Image of judge's gavel(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) – A Greenville man has been indicted for trafficking firearms and dealing them without a license.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division made the announcement Thursday.

According to the Oct. 11 indictment, from June 1, 2023, to Sept. 14, 2023, in Muhlenberg County, David Smith, 57, engaged in firearms trafficking when he transferred or otherwise disposed of 13 handguns to a person whose possession of the firearms Smith knew, or had reasonable cause to know, would constitute a felony.

Additionally, Smith is also charged with dealing in firearms without a license when from June 1, 2023, to Sept. 14, 2023, in Muhlenberg County, Smith willfully engaged in the business of dealing in firearms when he did not have a license to do so.

Smith will make his initial court appearance on Oct. 26, 2023, before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case is being investigated by the ATF Bowling Green Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin, of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office, is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony W. Murphy is charged with 1st degree rape and sexual abuse
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Rape of minor
Police respond.
WCSO responding to shots fired call on Gotts Hydro Road
Kentucky police say Seymour Taffler, 96, has been arrested for attempting to kill his wife.
Man tries to kill his 90-year-old wife to end her suffering, police say
Brad Harper
Go Fund Me started for injured Simpson County Deputy Brad Harper
Search underway for Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, organized crime
Search underway for Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, organized crime

Latest News

Both Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie shared their thoughts on the...
Kentucky leaders react to Israel-Palestine conflict as Kentuckians work to return home
Gov. Beshear visited Glasgow Wednesday to see updates made to the Barren County Family YMCA.
Gov. Andy Beshear visits the opening of “Empowering Youth Academy” at Glasgow YMCA
Some people have spotted black bears roaming in parts of South Central Kentucky last week.
Officials encourage being ‘bear aware’ following increased activity in parts of the country
Gov. Beshear visits Glasgow to see updates made to the Barren County Family YMCA.
Gov. Andy Beshear visits the opening of “Empowering Youth Academy” at Glasgow YMCA