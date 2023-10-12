Halloween, Fall Festival events guide

Halloween and Fall Festival events are coming up!

Have an event that you want listed on this guide? Submit them to news@wbko.com.

Warren County

Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 at Faith Methodist Church at 600 Veterans Memorial Lane in Bowling Green from 5 to 7 p.m.

Scare on the Square on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Fountain Square Park 444 East Main Street in Bowling Green. For more information visit here.

Scarecrow Trail at Lost River Cave happening until Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit here.

Downtown BGKY Harvest Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Bowling Green.

Halloween at the Ballpark on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Bowling Green Ballpark at 5 p.m.

Annual Southern Lanes Trick or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 2710 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.

Allen County

Liberty United General Baptist Church 2023 Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14 starting at noon at 205 Petroleum Circle in Adolphus.

Dugas Park Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 336 North Bedelia Street.

City of Scottsville’s Trick or Treat times are Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Halloween on the Hill at Victory Hill Church at 9593 Veterans Memorial Highway in Scottsville from 6 to 8 p.m.

Barren County

Trick or Treat times for Park City is set for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Medical Arts Pharmacy Annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1220 North Race Street in Glasgow.

Alliance Counseling Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 104 Reynolds Road in Glasgow.

Beautify Barren County’s Costume Soiree (adults only) at Cave City Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 28. Tickets are $80 or $1,200 for a table.

Hotrods and Hamburgers Cruise-In Trunk or Treat at Beaver Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 28. Cruise in starts at 2 p.m. and Trunk or Treat starts at 5 p.m. until candy runs out. For more information, call 270-590-2607.

LKJ Farms Haunted Hay Ride on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 405 Cedar Grove Road in Glasgow.

Raven’s Cross Haunted Village on Friday and Saturday nights through October from 7 to 11 p.m. at 907 Mammoth Cave Road in Cave City.

River Lake Church Super Mario Boo Bash on Monday Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 702 Happy Valley Road in Glasgow.

Barren County Family YMCA Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at 1 YMCA Way in Glasgow. For more information, call 270-651-9622.

Halloween Weekend at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Mammoth Cave from Friday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 29 at 950 Mammoth Cave Road. For more information, call 270-773-3840.

Butler County

Harvest on the Square on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Morgantown.

Logan County

Thoroughbred Express Auto Wash Tunk Or Treat on Friday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 235 Sam Walton Drive in Russellville.

Auburn’s Annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 28 beginning at 6:15 p.m. in Downtown Auburn.

Adult Costume Party at The American Legion Post 29 on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. in Russellville.

Fall Festival at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 5720 Morgantown Road in Russellville.

Halloween Bash at Lake Malone State Park at 331 State Route 8001 in Dunmore from noon to 7 p.m.

Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Shady Cliff Restaurant at 530 Lake Malone Road in Lewisburg.

Edmonson County

Halloween on the Square on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Square.

Simpson County

Boofest Halloween Event on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Franklin. All activities are free.

