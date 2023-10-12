Turning sunny

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We do find more sunshine Thursday and that is going to allow highs to near 80 during the afternoon.

We stay mild on Friday, but a cold front is still expected to bring in some cooler weather for the weekend. Don’t expect much rain with the front itself. The chilly air over the weekend and into next week is going to generate more cloud cover and only a few isolated showers. Highs this weekend will only be in the 60s with Sunday looking cooler than Saturday. We may not even reach 60 degrees early next week.

