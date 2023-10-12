Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight will be quite and comfortable. We stay mild on Friday, but a cold front is still expected to bring in some cooler weather for the weekend. Don’t expect much rain with the front itself. In addition to the cooler weather, there could be a few spotty showers on Saturday along with a breezy westerly wind.

The weather looks pretty good for the Harvest Festival this weekend in Bowling Green. It will definitely feel like fall. (David Wolter)

The weather should not cause any problems for the Harvest Festival in Downtown BG. As a matter of fact, temperatures will have that autumn feeling.

Cloud cover may limit the ability to see the partial solar eclipse this Saturday, but if you can see it, about 50% of the sun will be eclipsed around noon. (David Wolter)

Now, clouds building back in during the afternoon could limit your ability to see the solar eclipse. Of course, if the sun is in view, you can only look at the eclipse with special solar glasses. Here is Bowling Green, roughly 50% of the sun will be eclipsed around noon.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures look to be the chilliest Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Highs moderate a little more by the end of next week, but don’t expect any major warm-ups in the near future.

We could use some extra rainfall, but not looking at too much over the next few days (David Wolter)

The chilly air over the weekend and into next week is going to generate more cloud cover, but only a few more isolated showers.

