Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend

By David Wolter
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight will be quite and comfortable. We stay mild on Friday, but a cold front is still expected to bring in some cooler weather for the weekend. Don’t expect much rain with the front itself. In addition to the cooler weather, there could be a few spotty showers on Saturday along with a breezy westerly wind.

The weather looks pretty good for the Harvest Festival this weekend in Bowling Green. It will...
The weather looks pretty good for the Harvest Festival this weekend in Bowling Green. It will definitely feel like fall.(David Wolter)

The weather should not cause any problems for the Harvest Festival in Downtown BG. As a matter of fact, temperatures will have that autumn feeling.

Cloud cover may limit the ability to see the partial solar eclipse this Saturday, but if you...
Cloud cover may limit the ability to see the partial solar eclipse this Saturday, but if you can see it, about 50% of the sun will be eclipsed around noon.(David Wolter)

Now, clouds building back in during the afternoon could limit your ability to see the solar eclipse. Of course, if the sun is in view, you can only look at the eclipse with special solar glasses. Here is Bowling Green, roughly 50% of the sun will be eclipsed around noon.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures look to be the chilliest Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Highs moderate a little more by the end of next week, but don’t expect any major warm-ups in the near future.

We could use some extra rainfall, but not looking at too much over the next few days
We could use some extra rainfall, but not looking at too much over the next few days(David Wolter)

The chilly air over the weekend and into next week is going to generate more cloud cover, but only a few more isolated showers.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony W. Murphy is charged with 1st degree rape and sexual abuse
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Rape of minor
Police respond.
WCSO responding to shots fired call on Gotts Hydro Road
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Kentucky police say Seymour Taffler, 96, has been arrested for attempting to kill his wife.
Man tries to kill his 90-year-old wife to end her suffering, police say
The ancient species lived roughly 300-350 million years ago in the shallow sea that is now...
New ancient shark species discovered at Mammoth Cave, named for cave guide

Latest News

Turning sunny
Turning sunny
Turning sunny
Turning sunny
A cold front Friday night is only going to bring a little rain, but it will certainly lead to...
Mild Next Two Days
Some showers are expected Friday night through early next week, but nothing too widespread.
More Sun and Warmer Thursday