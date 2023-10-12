Warren Co Election Education Taskforce working to ensure voters know when; where to vote in November

The Warren County Election Education Task force gave an update on their plans and what they...
The Warren County Election Education Task force gave an update on their plans and what they look like at Thursday's regularly scheduled Fiscal Court meeting.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election day is still a few weeks away, but members of the Warren County Election Education Taskforce are hard at work making sure those who live in the county know when and where they need to go vote on Election Day.

They gave an update on their plans and what they look like at Thursday’s regularly scheduled Fiscal Court meeting.

The Election Education Taskforce was established by the Warren County Fiscal Court to educate voters through the use of social media, banners, and posters around town. Its mission is to help educate Warren County citizens on when, where, and how they can cast their ballots in November.

“We want to use everything known to man to get that word out,” Warren County Judge Executive, Doug Gorman said, ”So we’ll do the best we can to educate people”.

They are also making sure people know the three days, before election day that voters can go and vote at polling locations across the county. Those are Thursday, November 2 through Saturday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters can go to the voting center that is most convenient for them during that time.

Johnalma Barnett, a member of the task force added that due to the diversity of the city of Bowling Green, the flyers and posters they put up will have several different languages on them.

“Everybody’s voices should be heard,” she said, “Bowling Green is a diverse community, so everybody should have a say”.

Barnett added one of the reasons they are publicizing those when and where to vote now is to make sure people have a plan.

“If I say to you, are you going to vote, then I say, What’s your plan, and you don’t have one, you’re probably not going to vote. So we need to get out to the people where there is the vote”, Barnett said, “Your vote is your power, that’s your superpower, use it”.

Gorman said he is a big believer in making sure people know all they need to know when it comes to voting.

“I’m not worried about who you vote for, I’m worried about you voting because that’s part of your civic duty, and being involved with your community is the one way to make a difference and make a better community,” he said.

The task force will be in place through the 2024 election cycle. For more information, visit warrencountyky.gov or warren.countyclerk.us.

