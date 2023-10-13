Child care facility director charged with 89 counts of child endangerment, criminal abuse

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Simpson County man and woman were charged Thursday with numerous counts for child endangerment and criminal abuse after a welfare check.

Morgan Soper, 28, and Johnathan Jenkins, 30, were charged with 89 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, 89 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and one count of second-degree criminal abuse.

On Oct. 12, Simpson County Sheriff Deputies responded to 4980 Springfield Road for a welfare check.

Deputies found a four year old child “alone and locked in a bedroom” in the home.

During their investigations, deputies learned that the parents of the child had been leaving the child home alone throughout the day for “quite some time.”

Deputies also discovered that Soper is the director of a child care facility in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Both were taken to the Simpson County Detention Center where they remain as of Friday morning.

