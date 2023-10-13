Dylan Mulvaney crowned Woman of the Year by UK magazine

Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century...
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Mulvaney was named the 2023 Woman of the Year by Attitude Magazine. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dylan Mulvaney has been crowned Woman of the Year by a United Kingdom magazine.

Attitude Magazine announced the TikTok influencer as its first-ever Woman of the Year on Wednesday.

Mulvaney, who is trans, took to the stage to receive the award from the gay lifestyle magazine, which covers LGBTQ+ news, TV, film, travel, fashion, and music.

“Knowing that my community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood is all I need to keep going,” the 26-year-old told the magazine.

Mulvaney was a prominent TikToker when she decided she would share her transitioning experience with her followers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through her ‘Days of Girlhood’ series, Dylan Mulvaney shared the everyday highs and lows of her transitioning experience with the world and gained 12 million followers in the process. Fame, advertising campaigns- and controversy - followed,” Attitude Magazine said.

After promoting the beer brand Bud Light in April of this year, Mulvaney led to calls for a boycott of Bud Light and other Anheiser-Busch products by conservative figures and organizations across the country.

Mulvaney is one of a number of winners at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Anthony W. Murphy is charged with 1st degree rape and sexual abuse
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Rape of minor
Police respond.
WCSO responding to shots fired call on Gotts Hydro Road
Kentucky police say Seymour Taffler, 96, has been arrested for attempting to kill his wife.
Man tries to kill his 90-year-old wife to end her suffering, police say
The ancient species lived roughly 300-350 million years ago in the shallow sea that is now...
New ancient shark species discovered at Mammoth Cave, named for cave guide

Latest News

FILE - Former Aurora, Colo., Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer...
1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in death of Elijah McClain after police stop, ketamine injection
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
FDA says nuclear medicine could begin new diet pill boom
FDA says nuclear medicine could begin new diet pill boom