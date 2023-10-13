A few scattered showers possible overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A partly cloudy and mild day was in place throughout the WBKO viewing area today. A few showers will move in for this evening and tomorrow, but we’re not expecting a total washout.

Much cooler temps arrive by Sunday

Our rain chances overnight come from an advancing cold front from the west, the main impacts we will feel from this will be the cooler temperatures that will arrive Sunday into Monday. High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. On-and-off rain chances will be present through midweek next week as well, so you’ll want the umbrella over the next few days! Temperatures will return to normal by the end of next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Fire up the crockpot for these cooler days!

