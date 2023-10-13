A few scattered showers possible overnight

Much cooler temps arrive by Sunday
By Dana Money
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A partly cloudy and mild day was in place throughout the WBKO viewing area today. A few showers will move in for this evening and tomorrow, but we’re not expecting a total washout.

Much cooler temps arrive by Sunday

Our rain chances overnight come from an advancing cold front from the west, the main impacts we will feel from this will be the cooler temperatures that will arrive Sunday into Monday. High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. On-and-off rain chances will be present through midweek next week as well, so you’ll want the umbrella over the next few days! Temperatures will return to normal by the end of next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Fire up the crockpot for these cooler days!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
The ancient species lived roughly 300-350 million years ago in the shallow sea that is now...
New ancient shark species discovered at Mammoth Cave, named for cave guide
Grand jury indicts local fencing contractor
Fencing contractor appears in court on theft charges
Morgan Soper and Johnathan Jenkins
Child care facility director charged with 89 counts of child endangerment, criminal abuse
A Carlisle, Ky., man, Randall Taulbee, 59, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on...
Kentucky farmer, who is a former magistrate, sentenced for crop fraud scheme

Latest News

Much cooler temps arrive by Sunday
A few scattered showers possible overnight
Friday sunshine!
Friday sunshine!
Friday sunshine!
Friday sunshine!
A cold front is still expected to move through late Friday night bringing little rain and some...
Warm Friday Forecast