BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Areas of fog are expected early this morning - visibility will be impacted in some spots.

Friday sunshine!

We stay mild today, but a cold front is still expected to bring in some cooler weather for the weekend. Don’t expect much rain with the front itself. In addition to the cooler weather, there could be a few spotty showers on Saturday and Sunday along with a breezy westerly wind.

