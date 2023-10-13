Friday sunshine!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Areas of fog are expected early this morning - visibility will be impacted in some spots.

Friday sunshine!

We stay mild today, but a cold front is still expected to bring in some cooler weather for the weekend. Don’t expect much rain with the front itself. In addition to the cooler weather, there could be a few spotty showers on Saturday and Sunday along with a breezy westerly wind.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
The ancient species lived roughly 300-350 million years ago in the shallow sea that is now...
New ancient shark species discovered at Mammoth Cave, named for cave guide
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
A Carlisle, Ky., man, Randall Taulbee, 59, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on...
Kentucky farmer, who is a former magistrate, sentenced for crop fraud scheme
Ring of Fire Eclipse
How to safely watch the Annular Solar Eclipse

Latest News

Friday sunshine!
Friday sunshine!
A cold front is still expected to move through late Friday night bringing little rain and some...
Warm Friday Forecast
We could use some extra rainfall, but not looking at too much over the next few days
Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend
Turning sunny
Turning sunny