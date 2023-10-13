Hometown Haunting: The Lady of Lone Oak

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For those who may casually browse real estate listings for their next dream home, they may have seen a particularly eye-catching home in Hopkinsville among those listings.

The Lone Oak is a rare example of Temple Form Greek Revival architecture. It was in 1835 on five acres of land for Judge Joseph Crockett and is considered Hopkinsville’s oldest house. The building is even listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Designed by New York architect Minard La Fever, the only alterations to the home were two second-story bedrooms and a modern kitchen. With four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and plenty of space to entertain guests, it is an ideal place for those wishing to live in an older home.

However, there is more to the story of the historic building.

In 1919, Jemmie Courtney Hickman Thompson passed away in the home. Stories and legends vary about the circumstances of her death, and it may not be confirmed that her life actually ended in the house. However, her spirit has not left the home and is said to still reside there to this day.

After Jemmie’s death, the building exchanged hands and was the site of many businesses. It saw life as a bed and breakfast and as 9 different restaurants. The last restaurant at the location closed in the 1990′s and the house was vacant for another decade. Employees of all those businesses reported paranormal activity during their time in the home.

James Coursey grew up in Elkton and pursued a career in Interior Architecture and design that took him to New York. When he retired, he returned to the area in 2006 and purchased Lone Oak. Coursey was fully aware of the legend of its ghostly inhabitant and in love with its architectural pedigree.

He has worked to restore the home to much of its former glory with the addition of modern amenities. Doing so with the presence of Jemmie strong within the home. He affectionately calls her by her middle name, Courtney.

“People don’t believe in ghosts, just have them come over and spend a couple of nights at Lone Oak and they’ll get used to it,” Coursey said.

Numerous individuals have reported sightings of Jemmie, gazing down from the upstairs windows. Those daring enough to enter the house have recounted eerie encounters such as being pushed or touched by invisible hands.

Jemmie is especially active when blonde or red-headed women enter the home.

Coursey has had three paranormal investigative teams on the property. One group said they detected another spirit in the basement that Jemmie does not allow upstairs. Coursey admits to not feeling comfortable in the basement even before he received that information from the investigators.

“The presence is here. The normal things: doors close, and lights are on that you didn’t turn on,” Coursey said. “If you’re not afraid of ghosts, there’s not much they can do.”

Even pets appear to react to the spirit.

“Courtney’s room is the room opposite upstairs over the library and dogs and cats will not go in that room. They’ll run right up to the door and then they’ll stop,” Coursey said.

While he is aware of her presence and notes her moods by the amount of activity, particularly with the home’s electricity, he has only seen the apparition once. While painting was being done in his bedroom, he had to spend the night in Courtney’s room.

“I’ve seen Courtney once in her room at about 3 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “You could see the outline of her body very clearly, but it looked like you were watching TV and seeing those little pixels.”

Most people who’ve lived in Hopkinsville for any length of time know about Lone Oak and they all know it’s haunted. This has led to some complications with the people that James has hired to work for him at the house.

“I’ve had people that have applied to work here that won’t work here because they know there’s a ghost here,” he said.

Coursey doesn’t mind living with Courtney. He says there are periods of time where there is no activity and he thinks her spirit has moved on, but she always seems to return home.

He is also connected with a network of others who live in haunted houses around the country. They share their stories and remark how similar many of the hauntings are.

“I think it’s kind of neat actually to have a ghost in the house. It doesn’t bother me at all. If you’re not scared or intimidated by ghosts, they really don’t bother you very much.”

Private tours of Lone Oak are available by appointment only for those who want to discuss the ghost, history, or architecture of the property.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.