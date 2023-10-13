Jake Brown named new EV Workforce Coordinator for South Central; Lincoln Trail Workforce Development Boards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two regions in Kentucky now have a new Electric Vehicle Workforce Coordinator.

Jake Brown will be serving as the Electric Vehicle Workforce Coordinator and business representative for the South Central Workforce Development Board and the Lincoln Trail Workforce Development Board.

His new role is part of a partnership between Career TEAM and both Workforce Development Boards to help take the lead in building a highly skilled EV workforce. He will serve as a bridge between federal, state, and local public workforce agencies, educational institutions, and labor organizations.

His mission is to facilitate communication and cooperation to ensure the EV workforce development efforts surge with forward momentum.

“We don’t have anything like this right now in the public workforce system,” Brown said, “My job will be to help leverage the public workforce sector... so that’ll mean helping to craft talent pipelines, engaging education partners, and community partners to ensure that we have a workforce of the future that is highly skilled and ready for the jobs of the future”.

However, he added that the new role does come with some challenges.

“We definitely want to engage more focused populations,” he said, “We’ve done a really good job of that here in South Central Kentucky, engaging some of the new American populations that we have here, some of the veterans, some of the youth, some of the reentry populations within our jails and other things.”

Another part of Brown’s job will be to assist stakeholders, such as Envison AESC in the Kentucky Transpark, and the Blue Oval SK plant in Glendale.

“Both of those are about 58 miles apart and they’re looking to collectively hire about 9000 people,” Brown said, " So very lofty workforce goals that we’re trying to help them achieve.”

President and CEO of the South Central Workforce Development Board, Jon Sowards, said in order to provide the level of help needed to hire the 9,000 people, they needed a point person who could be on the ground working with the companies and understand what their needs are.

“[To] be that connective tissue to other public workforce agencies, community partners and resources, education institutions...that’s the role Jake’s gonna play and that’s going to be very important,” Sowards said, “The public workforce system is going to be looking to help get these jobs filled”.

Sowards added that at the moment, the companies are mostly focused on their professional positions while waiting for the actual factories to be built, with the hiring of production operators coming at a later time.

“We’ve got to get Jake on the ground now, to really lay the groundwork and help these companies build out their talent pipeline and their strategy for hiring,” he said, “So that when they do start to ramp up hiring for the production positions, we’ve got a strategy and a pipeline or a program in place”.

For more information on the South Central Workforce Development Board or the Lincoln Trail Workforce Development Board, visit southcentralworkforce.com or ltcareercenter.org.

For more information about Career TEAM, visit careerteam.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.