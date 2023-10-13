Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing

Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing next week. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Court records show Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 18, along with sentencing.

WBRC reports District Judge Anna M. Manasco entered the order late Friday afternoon.

In June of this year, van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway.

The plea and sentencing hearing will be held at the Hugo L. Black U.S. Courthouse in Birmingham.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
The ancient species lived roughly 300-350 million years ago in the shallow sea that is now...
New ancient shark species discovered at Mammoth Cave, named for cave guide
Morgan Soper and Johnathan Jenkins
Child care facility director charged with 89 counts of child endangerment, criminal abuse
Grand jury indicts local fencing contractor
Fencing contractor appears in court on theft charges
A Carlisle, Ky., man, Randall Taulbee, 59, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on...
Kentucky farmer, who is a former magistrate, sentenced for crop fraud scheme

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Executive at Donald Trump’s company says ‘presidential premium’ was floated to boost bottom line
FILE - The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are...
911 calls from deadly Lahaina wildfire show residents’ terror and panic in a desperate bid to escape
In 1919, Jemmie Courtney Hickman Thompson passed away in the home. However, she hadn’t actually...
Hometown Haunting: The Lady of Lone Oak