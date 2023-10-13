Lady Purples win third straight 4th Region Title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Lady Purples won its third straight 4th Region Girls Soccer championship after beating the Greenwood Lady Gators 1-0.

“I just want to say how proud I am of the girls, they played an excellent game,” Lady Purples head coach Lisa Correa said. “I thought we were composed, we possessed the ball well, we find the back of the net not very often but it was enough to get the win.”

Katie Donelson netted the only goal on the game in the 9th minute. Maggie Morris took the free kick from the 50 yard line and booted it into the box, Teegan Correa tried to shoot it but it ricocheted off Gators goalie Emma Kate Nalley and Donelson was in the perfect position to knock the ball in.

“I just saw Teegan going for it, I saw her fall and then I knew I just had to hit it and hit it low,” Donelson said. “It was a really big deal because we know that if we score early we can usually work together well and defend well.”

That was her 5th goal of the season.

This one came right down to the wire. In the last few minutes of the second half, the Lady Gators had a chance to tie it up off of the corner kick but Caroline Drexel overpowered her shot as she had a perfect angle to score.

Then with 20 seconds left, Gators senior Jojo McCorkle set up a shot off the free kick, but Purples freshman goalie Ella Wiesbrook found her clutch gene not once, not twice, but three times.

The clock hit zero, the buzzer goes off, and for the third straight year, the Bowling Green Lady Purples are the 4th Region Girls Soccer Champions as they advance to the state tournament.

They’ll take on 3rd Region winner Daviess County on Monday at home, at the Pit.

