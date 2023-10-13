Local church returns to the U.S. amid being stuck in Israel

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of River Lake Church returned to the U.S. after being stuck in Israel for what was supposed to be a spiritual trip.

“It was incredibly free to just be in a place where you’re comfortable. It was a really emotional kind of moment to land down at home,” said River Lake Church Pastor Nic Smith.

The 17 churchgoers initially were not aware of the severity of the situation until reports were released saying that rockets were hitting Israel by the thousands.

“It wasn’t just rockets, but it was an invasion in many ways,“ Smith said. “It just became worse until it was like they’re at war. We had the Iron Dome going off above us several times. When you have bombs going off above you and you can hear them, it’s a very different feeling.”

When the group learned the potential dangers of their stay, they contacted several agencies and a jag officer.

Being the pastor of the church, Smith felt he had to step up as a leader and assure everyone that they would eventually have a safe return to the United States.

“If I’m calm, you can be calm. I try to tell the rest of our team ‘Listen, you’ve never walked through this. I’ve never walked through this, but we’re going to get through this together,’” Smith said. “I felt like that was my responsibility as a leader is to make sure everybody’s okay. I spent months trying to convince them that it was safe.”

Smith says that many people were asking him what they could do to help citizens in Israel. He says it is ultimately up to God to handle it.

“We can wish, we can hope, but really at the end of the day, sometimes God’s just going to step in,” Smith said. “That’s actually where I found peace. I couldn’t fix it. I couldn’t make anything happen. Sometimes you just got to be okay with saying ‘This is out of my control.’”

Members of the Broadway United Methodist Church in Bowling Green have also made a safe return to the U.S. from Israel.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.