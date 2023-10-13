SKYCTC to hold free Cyber Safe Summit

By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October is Cyber Security Month and Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College is hosting a free Cyber Safe Summit.

The summit will take place Thursday, October 19th from 7:30 AM-12:30 PM at their KATI Campus at 1127 Morgantown Road in Bowling Green, KY.

Experts in the field of cyber security will speak on topics including phishing, strong passwords, password management, multifactor authentication, and software updates.

To register for this free summit, go to skyctc.edu and log on to the Cyber Safe Summit announcement on the home page or contact Carmen Gaskins at 270/901-1060.

