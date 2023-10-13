Spartans claim 4th Region Boys Soccer title in penalty kicks

Spartans celebrate after claiming their first region title since 2021.
Spartans celebrate after claiming their first region title since 2021.(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Warren Spartans took the 4th Region Boys Soccer title in dramatic fashion, 1-0, over Warren Central in a shootout.

It was a 14th District title rematch between the Dragons and the Spartans, and the first time these two have faced each other in the region championship since 2021.

It was a scoreless first half, but the Spartans were chipping away towards the end of regulation.

Dragons goalie Almian Sakanovic stood solid and was stopping everything that came his way.

The game went into double overtime where it was the same story. The Spartans came with constant pressure in Warren Central territory with multiple shots on goal, but Sakanovic and the Dragons held strong to send the game into penalty kicks.

Both teams had their fair share of makes and misses.

South Warren took a 4-3 advantage with a make by Lian Thang, but Fitali Lubala’s attempt for the Dragons was barely wide to the left which ended the game.

After the matchup, Spartans head coach Tom Alexander knew how tough of a battle this was going to be as he is just happy to have more time with his team.

“We talk about this at the end of the year that it’s not really about how many more games we have together, it’s about how many more days we get together. This win gave us five more days, so that’s the way we look at it. I’m really excited. I think we have ten seniors out here. Almost off of them have been here since they’ve been 6th or 7th grade, so it’s really exciting and special to have a little bit longer time with these guys,” Alexander said.

Spartans’ goalkeeper Braxton McCoy said his team has prepared all season for moments like this, and they are ready to show what they are made of in the state tournament.

“It’s good. At halftime coach said we’ve gotten our opportunities, and we’ll get one eventually, and we all believed him. We all knew we just had to keep going. We know what we can do, and I’m stoked. We’re going to show people in the state tournament what we’re going to do,” McCoy added.

South Warren will face Daviess County at home on Tuesday, Oct. 16 in the first round of the 2023 KHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament.

