Suspect accused of shooting WKU student Ayanna Morgan arrested

BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The man accused of shooting WKU student Ayanna Morgan in July has been arrested.

Malik Ade Jones, 30, was caught in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Bowling Green Police said Jones will be transferred to the Warren County Regional Jail “as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story.

