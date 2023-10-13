Suspect accused of shooting WKU student Ayanna Morgan arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The man accused of shooting WKU student Ayanna Morgan in July has been arrested.

Malik Ade Jones, 30, was caught in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Bowling Green Police said Jones will be transferred to the Warren County Regional Jail “as soon as possible.”

This is a developing story.

