What is a Solar Eclipse?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tomorrow morning and later in April, our area will experience a Solar Eclipse. You have likely heard this term before but what does a solar eclipse actually mean?

In simple terms, this happens when the sun’s light is blocked by the moon.

There are quite a few variables that determine exactly how much light is blocked for different locations such as cloud cover, pollution, and the moon’s distance from Earth and the sun.

As this happens, a shift in the amount of daylight is greatly reduced if you are closer to the “path of totality”. If the moon is closer to the earth, it is able to block more of the sun. However, if the moon is further away from Earth, only a small portion of the sun will be blocked.

This coming April, the sun will be blocked entirely for many across the United States including areas of Texas up through the Northeast states. A few major cities that will experience entire darkness include Dallas, Little Rock, Paducah, Cleveland, and Buffalo.

Only time will tell as to what type of weather we will have for this coming April for the total solar eclipse, but you can be sure that the First Alert Weather Team will keep you up to date.

