What is a Solar Eclipse?

Understanding what will happen this Saturday
Sun, moon, earth
Sun, moon, earth(wtvg)
By Davis Wells
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tomorrow morning and later in April, our area will experience a Solar Eclipse. You have likely heard this term before but what does a solar eclipse actually mean?

In simple terms, this happens when the sun’s light is blocked by the moon.

There are quite a few variables that determine exactly how much light is blocked for different locations such as cloud cover, pollution, and the moon’s distance from Earth and the sun.

As this happens, a shift in the amount of daylight is greatly reduced if you are closer to the “path of totality”. If the moon is closer to the earth, it is able to block more of the sun. However, if the moon is further away from Earth, only a small portion of the sun will be blocked.

This coming April, the sun will be blocked entirely for many across the United States including areas of Texas up through the Northeast states. A few major cities that will experience entire darkness include Dallas, Little Rock, Paducah, Cleveland, and Buffalo.

Only time will tell as to what type of weather we will have for this coming April for the total solar eclipse, but you can be sure that the First Alert Weather Team will keep you up to date.

Find the forecast for South Central Kentucky on First Alert Weather Team’s page here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
The ancient species lived roughly 300-350 million years ago in the shallow sea that is now...
New ancient shark species discovered at Mammoth Cave, named for cave guide
Grand jury indicts local fencing contractor
Fencing contractor appears in court on theft charges
Morgan Soper and Johnathan Jenkins
Child care facility director charged with 89 counts of child endangerment, criminal abuse
A Carlisle, Ky., man, Randall Taulbee, 59, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on...
Kentucky farmer, who is a former magistrate, sentenced for crop fraud scheme

Latest News

"It was a really emotional kind of moment to kind of land down at home."
Glasgow Church safely returns to the US
This is a developing story.
Suspect accused of shooting WKU student Ayanna Morgan arrested
BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
Suspect accused of shooting WKU student Ayanna Morgan arrested
Child care facility director charged with 89 counts of child endangerment, criminal abuse
Child care facility director charged with 89 counts of child endangerment, criminal abuse
Jake Brown will be serving as a business representative for the South Central Workforce...
Jake Brown named new EV Workforce Coordinator for South Central; Lincoln Trail Workforce Development Boards