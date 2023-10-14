Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

A beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard's family said he would be taken off life support this weekend.
ENID, Okla. (KOCO) – An Oklahoma community is in mourning over a dear friend.

The family of beloved school crossing guard Daniel Luskey says “Mr. Dan” will be taken off life support this weekend.

Luskey was severely wounded in an accident outside the school.

On Wednesday, the crossing guard was hit by a pickup truck as school let out. The driver told police he couldn’t see because of the sun.

The family posted online Friday that Luskey’s brain injury is too catastrophic, and he will be taken off life support Saturday.

“I don’t know one single person that would have an unkind thing to say about Dan Luskey,” said his friend Debbie Smith. “(I) would have loved to have an opportunity to hug his neck one more time.”

“We ate pizza together about two weeks ago with the leadership of the church. And, um, I’m really glad ... I’m really glad that we had that time together,” said another friend, Aaron Foor.

The loss is being felt everywhere, but especially in Enid where Mr. Dan spent his life protecting and serving kids.

“Every time I’d see him, I’d try waving at him, but he wouldn’t even notice me because that’s how focused he was on his job,” said his friend Ariane Baitinger. “You know, he took it very seriously and he always, the kids’ safety was the most important to him.”

The driver of the truck that hit Luskey was arrested at the scene.

It’s not clear if the driver would face upgraded charges when Luskey is taken off life support.

Meanwhile, his family says he is an organ donor, and there are a few matches.

“If he was here with us right now, he would go, ‘Yeah, I wouldn’t do anything different. I would serve. I would serve my community with love and with compassion and care, the way that Jesus would,’” Foor said.

