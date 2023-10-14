Football Friday Night 10-13-23: Week 9

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The biggest night of the season in high school football is here as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day bring you our most anticipated matchup of the year and break down all of the district games around the region.

Purples beats Spartans 36-29

FINAL

Bowling Green 36

South Warren 29

Gators beat Wildcats 27-16

FINAL

Franklin-Simpson 16

Greenwood 27

Blue Tornado defeats Raiders 70-20

FINAL

Paducah Tilghman 70

Warren East 20

Trojans win 42-6

FINAL

Barren County 42

Warren Central 6

Raiders win 22-19 in the final seconds over Scotties.

FINAL

Hart County 22

Glasgow 19

Patriots defeat Lakers 41-20

FINAL

Calloway County 20

Allen County-Scottsville 41

