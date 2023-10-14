Football Friday Night 10-13-23: Week 9
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The biggest night of the season in high school football is here as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day bring you our most anticipated matchup of the year and break down all of the district games around the region.
FINAL
Bowling Green 36
South Warren 29
FINAL
Franklin-Simpson 16
Greenwood 27
FINAL
Paducah Tilghman 70
Warren East 20
FINAL
Barren County 42
Warren Central 6
FINAL
Hart County 22
Glasgow 19
FINAL
Calloway County 20
Allen County-Scottsville 41
Week 9 Scores
Play of the Week
