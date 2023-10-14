Football Friday Night 10-13-23: Week 9

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The biggest night of the season in high school football is here as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day bring you our most anticipated matchup of the year and break down all of the district games around the region.

Purples beats Spartans 36-29

FINAL

Bowling Green 36

South Warren 29

Gators beat Wildcats 27-16

FINAL

Franklin-Simpson 16

Greenwood 27

Blue Tornado defeats Raiders 70-20

FINAL

Paducah Tilghman 70

Warren East 20

Trojans win 42-6

FINAL

Barren County 42

Warren Central 6

Raiders win 22-19 in the final seconds over Scotties.

FINAL

Hart County 22

Glasgow 19

Patriots defeat Lakers 41-20

FINAL

Calloway County 20

Allen County-Scottsville 41

Week 9 Scores

Week 9 high school football scores from around the region.

Play of the Week

Deuce Bailey to CJ Sweeney for a TD

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
The ancient species lived roughly 300-350 million years ago in the shallow sea that is now...
New ancient shark species discovered at Mammoth Cave, named for cave guide
Morgan Soper and Johnathan Jenkins
Child care facility director charged with 89 counts of child endangerment, criminal abuse
Grand jury indicts local fencing contractor
Fencing contractor appears in court on theft charges

Latest News

Purples beats Spartans 36-29
FFN Week 9: Bowling Green vs. South Warren
Gators beat Wildcats 27-16
FFN Week 9: Franklin Simpson vs. Greenwood
Patriots defeat Lakers 41-20
FFN Week 9: Calloway County vs Allen County-Scottsville
Trojans win 42-6
FFN Week 9: Barren County vs Warren Central