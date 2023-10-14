Man facing several drug trafficking charges after woman overdoses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman is facing charges after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported overdose Thursday night.

The caller advised a child belonging to his neighbor said their mother was foaming out of her mouth.

Deputies and EMS arrived on scene and were able to provide aid to the female.

Various drugs and paraphernalia were located in the residence after a search.

As the investigation continued, a search warrant was executed at 3885 Old Nashville Road.

Forced entry was made and the suspect, John C. Gardenbrock, was detained.

According to a press release, police found marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, 270 M30 fentanyl pills, and other drugs and paraphernalia associated with trafficking.

Cash and two firearms were also seized.

Gardenbrock was arrested and charged with the following:

Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense - Meth

Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree - Anabolic Steroid

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree - Cocaine

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree - Fentanyl - 2 counts

Trafficking in Marijuana Less than 5 Pounds 1st Offense

Police say additional charges are anticipated.

Gardenbrock is being held on a $35,000 cash bond.

WCSO was assisted by the Warren County Drug Task Force, Medical Center EMS, and the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department.

