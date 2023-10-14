Man facing several drug trafficking charges after woman overdoses

According to a press release, police found Marijuana, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, 270 M30...
According to a press release, police found Marijuana, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, 270 M30 Fentanyl Pills, and other drugs and paraphernalia associated with trafficking.(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman is facing charges after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported overdose Thursday night.

The caller advised a child belonging to his neighbor said their mother was foaming out of her mouth.

Deputies and EMS arrived on scene and were able to provide aid to the female.

Various drugs and paraphernalia were located in the residence after a search.

As the investigation continued, a search warrant was executed at 3885 Old Nashville Road.

Forced entry was made and the suspect, John C. Gardenbrock, was detained.

According to a press release, police found marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, 270 M30 fentanyl pills, and other drugs and paraphernalia associated with trafficking.

Cash and two firearms were also seized.

Gardenbrock was arrested and charged with the following:

Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense - Meth

Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree - Anabolic Steroid

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree - Cocaine

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree - Fentanyl - 2 counts

Trafficking in Marijuana Less than 5 Pounds 1st Offense

Police say additional charges are anticipated.

Gardenbrock is being held on a $35,000 cash bond.

WCSO was assisted by the Warren County Drug Task Force, Medical Center EMS, and the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
The ancient species lived roughly 300-350 million years ago in the shallow sea that is now...
New ancient shark species discovered at Mammoth Cave, named for cave guide
Morgan Soper and Johnathan Jenkins
Child care facility director charged with 89 counts of child endangerment, criminal abuse
Grand jury indicts local fencing contractor
Fencing contractor appears in court on theft charges
A Carlisle, Ky., man, Randall Taulbee, 59, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on...
Kentucky farmer, who is a former magistrate, sentenced for crop fraud scheme

Latest News

What is a Solar Eclipse?
Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
In 1919, Jemmie Courtney Hickman Thompson passed away in the home. However, she hadn’t actually...
Hometown Haunting: The Lady of Lone Oak
We’re learning more about the search for a suspect and an officer-involved shooting that...
UPDATE: On deputy identified in officer-involved shooting in Allen County