Police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road

By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a fatal crash on Louisville Road that happened Friday evening.

BGPD Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward said it happened near the IGA store and Hardy & Sons Funeral Home.

Right now, details are limited and it is unknown how many people are involved and their conditions.

We will update this story as more details become available.

This is a developing story.

