A few light showers possible for Sunday

Better rain chances arrive on Monday
By Dana Money
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a chilly day for the annular solar eclipse here in South-Central Kentucky as a stout northerly breeze gusted up to 20 mph at times. Tomorrow will be cooler, but calmer along with a few light showers.

Better rain chances arrive on Monday

The main batch of rain will arrive on Monday as another trough builds just to the north of our region. Drier skies and warmer temperatures will arrive midweek, but they’re not going to stick around long- more rain chances are showing up for Thursday and Friday along another cold front. This week brings a wide variety of temperatures and shower chances, you’ll want to keep the jacket and umbrella close!

