Hardin Planetarium hosts Solar Eclipse viewing event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hardin Planetarium hosted a viewing event for Saturday’s Solar Eclipse.

“Today October 14th, Bowling Green is experiencing a partial solar eclipse,” said Planetarium Specialist Chris Chandler.

It’s the first time since 2017 that a solar eclipse was visible in Kentucky. They are beautiful naturally occurring events, but they are only possible when everything lines up.

“A solar eclipse is whenever the moon blocks out view of the sun,” said Chandler. “It’s the sun that’s being eclipsed therefore we call it a solar eclipse.”

Hardin Planetarium hosted a viewing event for the Bowling Green community to safely observe the event. Telescopes were available for a closer look at the sky, but planetarium officials emphasized the importance of wearing the safety glasses being handed out.

“If you just glance at the sun it’s not a problem, obviously everyone sees the sun from time to time,” said Chandler. “For extended looking you want to protect your eyes. Sunglasses aren’t going to do it as you need something that’s really designed to filter out the light of the sun to make it safe for your eyes for extended light. That is where we use the solar safe glasses.”

Another eclipse is expected soon, although it won’t be solar. A lunar eclipse is anticipated to occur in about two weeks. This one is safe to the naked eye.

“Two weeks from now, when the moon is in that same spot at night,” said Chandler. ‘The sun will be on the opposite side of the earth, and you will get a different type of an eclipse called a lunar eclipse. The light from the sun is going to hit the other side of the earth, we in Bowling Green will see the moon in the sky with earth’s shadow landing on the moon.”

