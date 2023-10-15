Lady Topper Soccer moves to third in CUSA after win against Sam Houston

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer (5-3-7, 3-1-2) CUSA defeated Sam Houston (5-4-2, 3-3-0 CUSA) on Sunday afternoon in their first ever meeting. ­­

It was a defensive game for the Lady Tops and Bearkats through the first half. The teams were stalemate at the break.

The Lady Toppers still managed to outshoot the Bearkats 7-4.

The defensive tone of the game was sustained until the 70th minute after a Kayla Meyer goal that was assisted by Kendall Wade and Rebecca Roth. This was Meyers’ second goal of the season.

Maddie Davis continued to come up big for the squad, including three key saves. The shutout was Davis’s seventh of the year.

With the victory in Huntsville, the team earned three points (six total on the weekend) and has positioned themselves third overall in the conference with two games to go.

Head Coach Jason Neidell spoke on the Lady Tops successful weekend, “Great weekend for us. I am really proud of our toughness and grit today. It was a very challenging environment, especially considering we traveled and played two games this weekend while our opponent awaited us fully rested.”

Coach Neidell continued, “We talked about seizing moments before the game and that’s exactly what Kayla Meyer did on a spectacular goal inside the box. We are finding our groove, and we are excited about what lays ahead for this group.”

The Lady Tops will be back in action October 21st, as they travel to Lynchburg, Virginia to take on Liberty (12-1-1).

