Lindsey Wilson takes Battle of Highway 55 over Campbellsville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Tigers hosted the Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders in this year’s Battle of Highway 55 on Saturday. Campbellsville’s offensive efforts were not enough against the Blue Raiders, losing the game 35-14.

The game came to a slow offensive start, as neither team scored in their first three drives. Lindsey Wilson’s third drive ended when Myles Butler intercepted a Blue Raider pass and regained control of the ball for Campbellsville. At the end of the first quarter, the score remained 0-0.

On the seventh play of their first drive, Lindsey Wilson got on the scoreboard first. As the second quarter unfolded, both teams’ defenses kept a stronghold on each side, preventing the opposing offense from scoring. With 20 seconds left, the Blue Raiders landed another touchdown. At the end of the first half, Campbellsville was behind Lindsey Wilson 14-0.

Going into the second half, Campbellsville trailed Lindsey Wilson in first downs but led the game in total yards, average yards per play, and receptions. The Tigers had six first downs compared to the Blue Raiders’ eight, 147 total yards to their 140, 4.45 yards per play to their 4.12, and ten receptions to their six.

In the opening seconds of the third quarter, Jagger Gillis completed a pass to Luke Sheperson, ending in a 62-yard touchdown, followed by a successful kick attempt from Colin Fratus. Lindsey Wilson quickly retaliated within the next 15 seconds of play, bobbing and weaving through Campbellsville players for a 100-yard return ending in a touchdown. Going into the fourth quarter, the Tigers trailed the Blue Raiders 21-7.

In the opening moments of the last 15 minutes, Lindsey Wilson continued to widen their lead over Campbellsville with another touchdown. With less than five minutes left, the Blue Raiders expanded their lead to 28. Campbellsville aimed to cut into their deficit as Keon Smith gained 42 yards with a pass from Gillis, bringing the Tigers closer to the opposing side of the field. Campbellsville swiftly struck Lindsey Wilson with an eight-yard touchdown by Sheperson and a successful kick attempt by Devin Neally. Despite the Tigers’ efforts, the Blue Raiders won the game, 35-14.

At the end of the game, the Blue Raiders collected 285 total yards compared to the Tigers’ 361. However, the Tigers lost two of their three fumbles while the Blue Raiders only had one turnover. Campbellsville trailed Lindsey Wilson in time of possession, holding the ball for 28:13 compared to Lindsey Wilson’s 31:47. Consistently, the Blue Raiders were granted better field position due to turnovers, penalties, and their progressive run game. Ellis Reed led CU defensively in tackles for the Tigers with 13. Butler, Luke Vasser, Noah Grey, and Ousainue Gai had one sack each. Sheperson caught two touchdowns through the air and the leading receiver was Ashton Auker, with six receptions for 58 yards.

The Tigers will be back in action, hosting the University of the Cumberlands on October 28th, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.