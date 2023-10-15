NHTSA discusses Teen Driver Safety Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teen Driver Safety Week gives parents a great segway to talk safe driving techniques with their young drivers.

Teen driver safety is an important issue nationwide. The NHTSA reports that teen driver fatalities rose over 20% in some states.

“Traffic safety is a major issue in this country,” said David Reich of the NHTSA. “We did so far this year, the first half of this year, we’ve lost 19,515 people due to traffic crashes. That’s from January through the end of June. It’s down about 3% from last year, but still, it’s too many and of those we estimate that about 1100 are teens.”

That means teens are responsible for over 5% of fatal crashes while only making up less than 4% of U.S. drivers. One of the big reasons is distracted driving; teen drivers frequently use their cellphones or focus attention on adjusting the radio while driving, but the passengers in the car can create just as high of a risk

“Kids can be joking around and that just becomes a distraction,” said Reich. “Anything that takes teens mind off the road, not just their eyes off the road but their mind off the road, can be a danger.”

Although it’s the teen holding the wheel, parents can play a big role in their teens safety while driving. Helping young drivers understand the consequences of reckless or distracted driving can motivate them to drive safer.

“Parents first of all need to have a conversation with their kids about safe driving,” said Reich. “They need to understand that driving is a privilege having the keys to their cars privilege. And if you, if you break the rules there shouldn’t be consequences and that might mean not, you know, not having the keys for a week in the case of the car.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.