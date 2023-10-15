Palestinian support rally gathered at Fountain Square Park

Protesters gathered in Fountain Square Park Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.
Protesters gathered in Fountain Square Park Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protesters gathered in Fountain Square Park Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.

The group of nearly 50 people marched from Fountain Square Park in downtown Bowling Green to the William H. Natcher Federal Courthouse, all while chanting their support for Palestine.

Chants like, " Free, Free Palestine” and “Israel you can’t hide. You’re committing a genocide,” rang through Downtown Bowling Green as the group moved along their path.

Speakers addressed the crowd asking for peace in the Middle East, and to stop the killing of their people.

Most importantly, they asked for others to become educated on the subject to understand the conflict.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
According to a press release, police found Marijuana, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, 270 M30...
Man facing several drug trafficking charges after woman overdoses
BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
Suspect accused of shooting WKU student Ayanna Morgan arrested
Grand jury indicts local fencing contractor
Fencing contractor appears in court on theft charges

Latest News

Teen Driver Safety Week gives parents a great segway to talk safe driving techniques with their...
NHTSA discusses Teen Driver Safety Week
Hardin Planetarium hosted a viewing event for Saturday’s Solar Eclipse.
Hardin Planetarium hosts Solar Eclipse viewing event
It’s the first time since 2017 that a solar eclipse was visible in Kentucky.
Hardin Planetarium hosts Solar Eclipse viewing event
According to a press release, police found Marijuana, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, 270 M30...
Man facing several drug trafficking charges after woman overdoses