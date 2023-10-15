Palestinian support rally gathered at Fountain Square Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protesters gathered in Fountain Square Park Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.

The group of nearly 50 people marched from Fountain Square Park in downtown Bowling Green to the William H. Natcher Federal Courthouse, all while chanting their support for Palestine.

Chants like, " Free, Free Palestine” and “Israel you can’t hide. You’re committing a genocide,” rang through Downtown Bowling Green as the group moved along their path.

Speakers addressed the crowd asking for peace in the Middle East, and to stop the killing of their people.

Most importantly, they asked for others to become educated on the subject to understand the conflict.

