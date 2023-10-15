UK Astronomer breaks down specifics of asteroid discovery

UK Astronomer breaks down specifics of asteroid discovery
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This past week, an explorer mission returned to earth with new information about asteroids and how they affect our planet. After traveling over 4 billion miles, NASA’s OSIRIS REx has finally returned to earth, holding in its grasp the first ever pure asteroid material for scientists to analyze.

UK Astronomer and Physicist Dr. Tom Troland spoke with WKYT about the purpose of the mission and just how this remarkable feat was accomplished.

“Some years ago NASA launched a probe out into the solar system, and the goal of that probe was to place itself in orbit around an asteroid. And then to, after being in orbit for a period of a year or so and taking pictures and making other measurements of the asteroid, to then go down to the surface, and grab some material from the asteroid, and then bounce back off – a maneuver that itself just took a manner of seconds” said Dr. Troland

And after 7 years, the spacecraft has returned to earth, bringing a completely untainted sample of space material for scientists to study. The rocks and soil are NASA’s first asteroid samples brought back to Earth - making up the largest collection of materials gathered from a space rock in history. And the preliminary findings share some interesting perspective on the origins of our planet.

“The preliminary analysis from samples of this asteroid, have revealed the existence of water,” he said. “They certainly open up the possibility that the oceans we swim in, the oceans our ships sail in, may be made up of water that rained down on the earth, from debris of asteroids more than 4 billion years ago”

While there is still more to learn from the sample, the findings indicate the delicate relationship between life here on earth and things flying in space, millions of miles away. This discovery alone is incredible, but the technology it took to achieve this research in an accomplishment in its own right.

“You send this probe out into interplanetary space, you place it in orbit around an asteroid which is very difficult to do because asteroids have very little gravity,” he said. “Then you dive down to the surface, you grab some stuff, you bring it back up to the surface, you put it into another capsule, you shoot that capsule off and that capsule lands, and that capsule lands at a specified place in the desert of Utah, that is just an amazing, unbelievable technological achievement.”

The rest of the samples from the asteroid are being kept in a special lab in Houston, but more than 200 scientists from around the world will have the chances to study samples from the asteroid Bennu – and learn a little more about our cosmic neighborhood.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is now en-route to another asteroid known as Apophis, which is projected to come within 20,000 miles of Earth in 2029.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Protesters gathered in Fountain Square Park Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.
Palestinian support rally gathers at Fountain Square Park
Better rain chances arrive on Monday
A few light showers possible for Sunday
According to a press release, police found Marijuana, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, 270 M30...
Man facing several drug trafficking charges after woman overdoses

Latest News

HENRY COUNTY
KSP looking for leads in Henry County Bank Robbery
BGKY Hosts 'Harvest Festival' across Bowling Green
BGKY Hosts 'Harvest Festival' across Bowling Green
Groups performed in front of a packed house at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow.
More than $45,000 raised during inaugural ‘Hometown Showdown Lip Sync Battle’
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
Oral arguments begin in case to release Covenant School shooter’s writings
Speakers addressed the crowd asking for peace in the Middle East, and to stop the killing of...
Palestinian support rally gathered at Fountain Square Park