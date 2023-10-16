Allen County officials say Monday threat to schools unfounded

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – Police in Allen County responded Monday to a threat made on a social media platform.

The Scottsville Police Department said Allen County Schools was made aware around 7:35 a.m. of a threat posted to Snapchat. The threat referenced “people in Allen.”

“While not specific to Allen County Schools or Allen County, school officials, along with law enforcement, worked to investigate this situation immediately,” according to a news release from police in Scottsville.

Two people were taken into custody in connection to the incident in Columbia, Tennessee, and officials determined there was no threat to students in Allen County Schools.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. We take every alleged threat seriously, whether verbal, text, or social media,” the news release said.

The police department urged students to report any suspicious posts or threats relating to school safety.

Reports can be made anytime to the Kentucky Safe Schools Tipline here.

