Bike/Walk BG receives approval for funds to store bikes and other equipment in new, bigger container

The program also teaches safety tips, while showing kids how much fun it can be to ride a bike.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Parks & Recreation is partnering with Bike/Walk BG to expand their storage space for bikes and other equipment they use for their programs.

The Bike/Walk BG program is a fully grant-supported program whose purpose is to build advocacy and education by teaching youth about safe cycling and safe walking.

“We got the grant through the Paula Nye Memorial Grant Foundation, which is supported through the Share the Road license plates,” said Bike/Walk BG Coordinator, Karissa Lemon.

The program teaches safety tips while showing kids how much fun it can be to ride a bike.

“So that’s through what we call bike rodeos, where we put up a skills course for the kids,” Lemon said. “They just kind of learn some bicycle handling skills.”

At the moment, Bike/Walk BG is running all of its programs out of a trailer parked in a parking lot on the corner of Chesnut and Main.

“We’re stuffing this thing [the trailer] with bike swag, mechanic gear, everything else. We’re going to try to offset that a little bit and we can stretch a little further with going to events,” said Ryan Pattee, Warren County Parks & Rec Special Project Coordinator.

During the Oct. 12, Warren County Fiscal Court meeting, funding was approved for the purchase of a new roughly 30-foot container pod that will be located at SOKY Marketplace.

“I haven’t decided the exact location but it will be down there as we do offer mechanics there every Saturday [and] free bike repairs throughout the summer when the farmers market is happening,” Pattee said. “We’ll have that pod where we can store a lot of our supplies, bicycles, mechanic gear, everything else will operate kind of as a bicycle coop out of that location.”

For more information about the Bike/Walk BG Program, visit warrenpc.org or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green police investigating fatal accident on Louisville Road
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after fatal accident on Louisville Road
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Protesters gathered in Fountain Square Park Sunday afternoon in support of Palestine.
Palestinian support rally gathers at Fountain Square Park
Search underway for Kentucky man accused of human trafficking, organized crime
Kentucky man wanted for human trafficking, child pornography arrested
Scottsville Police Department
Allen County officials say Monday threat to schools unfounded

Latest News

Groups performed in front of a packed house at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow.
More than $45,000 raised during inaugural ‘Hometown Showdown Lip Sync Battle’
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's
Louisville Slugger Field hosts the Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Jake Brown will be serving as a business representative for the South Central Workforce...
Jake Brown named new EV Workforce Coordinator for two regional development boards
Halloween WBKO
Halloween, Fall Festival events guide
Kelly Austin talks with New Lyfe Films and and TM Television's Derrick Simmons and Carl Maxie...
Local film producers talk about their first film “Unfulfilled”