Bike/Walk BG receives approval for funds to store bikes and other equipment in new, bigger container

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Parks & Recreation is partnering with Bike/Walk BG to expand their storage space for bikes and other equipment they use for their programs.

The Bike/Walk BG program is a fully grant-supported program whose purpose is to build advocacy and education by teaching youth about safe cycling and safe walking.

“We got the grant through the Paula Nye Memorial Grant Foundation, which is supported through the Share the Road license plates,” said Bike/Walk BG Coordinator, Karissa Lemon.

The program teaches safety tips while showing kids how much fun it can be to ride a bike.

“So that’s through what we call bike rodeos, where we put up a skills course for the kids,” Lemon said. “They just kind of learn some bicycle handling skills.”

At the moment, Bike/Walk BG is running all of its programs out of a trailer parked in a parking lot on the corner of Chesnut and Main.

“We’re stuffing this thing [the trailer] with bike swag, mechanic gear, everything else. We’re going to try to offset that a little bit and we can stretch a little further with going to events,” said Ryan Pattee, Warren County Parks & Rec Special Project Coordinator.

During the Oct. 12, Warren County Fiscal Court meeting, funding was approved for the purchase of a new roughly 30-foot container pod that will be located at SOKY Marketplace.

“I haven’t decided the exact location but it will be down there as we do offer mechanics there every Saturday [and] free bike repairs throughout the summer when the farmers market is happening,” Pattee said. “We’ll have that pod where we can store a lot of our supplies, bicycles, mechanic gear, everything else will operate kind of as a bicycle coop out of that location.”

For more information about the Bike/Walk BG Program, visit warrenpc.org or their Facebook page.

