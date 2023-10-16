Bowling Green schools encourage future farmers with annual trip to Need More Acres

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - In celebration of ‘Farm to School Week,’ Bowling Green Independent School students will take their annual field trips to the Need More Acres farm in Scottsville throughout the week.

Students will get the chance to learn about nutritious food and future careers in farming.

The district has been organizing these trips for the last four years. The district’s director of food service operations, Dalla Emerson, says that students look forward to the trip year after year.

“So, they really look forward to it, it’s the best day of the year. You get to spend the day just watching them learn and ask questions and have a good time and be outside,” Emerson said. “Being outside is so important, and we just don’t get enough of that. Four years of just an amazing partnership with Need More Acres and kids being outside and getting to learn about the farm.”

Beyond nutrition and education on locally grown produce, the farm gives students the opportunity to see a promising future in farming from employees and tour guides who are not much older than themselves.

Michelle Howell, a Need More Acres farmer says they have a high school co-op program where high school students come to the farm and work.

“High schoolers can leave high school and come out here and work, and then of course we have our children that are interested in farming, and then we have young adults that are interested in farming,” Howell said. “I think having them here (and) providing the educational tours to the young people is very inspiring. What we’re hoping more than anything is that some of these young kids that are visiting will think about farming one day in the future.”

Each year that students visit, there is a new theme to their tour. In years past, they’ve been focused on meal kits, fall harvests, and winter harvests. This year, the farm is celebrating the color purple.

“We wanted to do that because they’re the Bowling Green Purples and just make it fun. We wanted to kind of surprise the kids,” Howell said. “So, while they’re out they’re gonna get raisin cookies from the vineyard, they’re gonna see that wool from sheep gets turned into purple yarn, they’re also going to learn some fun things about turnips. For example, they were historically the first vegetable that people would make jack-o-lanterns out of.”

Students from different classes and schools across the district will visit the farm throughout the week.

