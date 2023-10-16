Buffalo Bills player from Kentucky injured during game

The Buffalo Bills had one of their own leave the field under scary circumstances Sunday night.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Buffalo Bills had one of their own leave the field under scary circumstances Sunday night.

It’s the second season in a row that’s happened, and this time, the injury-hit close to home here in central Kentucky as well.

Damien Harris was a standout at Madison Southern, becoming the number one high school running back in the nation before taking his talents to Tuscaloosa. However, on Sunday night, he became the center of attention for the worst reason.

The stadium fell silent as he went down with a neck injury in the second quarter of Sunday Night Football.

Rob Ullery directs UK Healthcare’s Outreach and Athletic Training Services. He’s seen these injuries happen in several sports but says the physical nature of football makes the incidents much more prominent. The scenes were reminiscent of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in Cincinnati last year. Ullery says they emphasize the importance of understanding what to look for in the event there isn’t a medical professional on the sidelines.

“Are they conscious? Once you establish they’re conscious and breathing, then you go into a secondary evaluation, and you find out where they’re hurting. If they have any numbness or tingling anywhere,” said Ullery.

Ullery says he’s praying for the running back to make a full recovery.

The good news we’re learning today from ESPN is that Harris has been released from the hospital, and while he has neck pain, he is going to be fine.

