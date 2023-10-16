Candidates for governor weigh in on UAW strike in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Wednesday, 8,700 members of the United Auto Workers Union in Louisville walked off the job and onto the picket line in an unannounced strike.

Members of the autoworker’s union are calling for higher wages, specifically asking for a 40 percent increase compared to Ford’s proposal of a 23 percent increase.

Now, the candidates for Kentucky governor are sharing their thoughts.

Governor Andy Beshear spoke at an event Friday afternoon about how the two groups need the other to exist.

“Ford can’t exist without the UAW and tens of thousands of UAW members can’t exist without Ford,” said Gov. Beshear. “My hope is that they can get behind closed doors, really talk to each other, realize they can’t exist without each other and come up with something that is fair for everyone.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron told WKYT at an event Saturday afternoon that he is not surprised by the strike, which he said is due to inflation and its impact on prices nationwide.

“It’s not surprising to see that they’re having to fight for additional pay because right now, ‘Bidenomics’ is destroying your wallet,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Inflation is hurting the savings and the purchasing power of our citizens.”

Cameron said Beshear shares similar views as sitting President Joe Biden.

“I cannot think of a bigger slap in the face to those folks that are striking than to have someone endorse Joe Biden, who has made it more difficult for those folks to buy groceries and buy gas and to secure childcare,” said Attorney General Cameron.

Gov. Beshear said a solution will come when both parties benefit.

“We want the best wages and the best benefits for our families,” said Gov. Beshear. “We also need a strong company so they can employ more of our families. The only outcome that works is a win-win.”

Attorney General Cameron called for a speedy resolution to the strike.

“I want to see a swift resolution of this and certainly support the workers,” said Attorney General Cameron.

WKYT will host The Kentucky Debate on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 7-8 p.m. on CBS. Gov.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican challenger Daniel Cameron have both accepted invitations to the debate, happening in the WKYT studio.

Bill Bryant will serve as moderator to ask the candidates about the issues that matter most to Kentuckian voters.

