Cloudy and cool!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday looks cloudy and cool, but a few AM showers are possible early in the day. It’s not looking like a total washout, but those east of I-65 could see some light rain.

By midweek, sunshine will peek through with highs rising into the lower 70s. Rain chances will rise again into Thursday as a cold front passes overnight into Friday. Next weekend is looking mainly dry for now with temperatures in the middle 60s- perfect Fall weather for the pumpkin patch or leaf peeping!

