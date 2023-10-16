BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday looks cloudy and cool, but a few AM showers are possible early in the day. It’s not looking like a total washout, but those east of I-65 could see some light rain.

Cloudy and cool!

By midweek, sunshine will peek through with highs rising into the lower 70s. Rain chances will rise again into Thursday as a cold front passes overnight into Friday. Next weekend is looking mainly dry for now with temperatures in the middle 60s- perfect Fall weather for the pumpkin patch or leaf peeping!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.