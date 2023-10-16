Cox and Grevengoed tabbed Conference USA Volleyball Players of the Week

Cox hit 43 kills in six sets against New Mexico State over the weekend.
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA announced volleyball’s slate of weekly award winners Monday, as the [RV] Tops remain undefeated in CUSA action with a two-match sweep over then CUSA second-place team, NM State. Junior Kaylee Cox and redshirt-freshman Logan Grevengoed earned weekly nods as offensive player and freshman of the week, respectively.

In her second career back-to-back 20-kill pair of matches, Cox hit 43 kills in six sets against NM State over the weekend. The 6′3″ hitter averaged 7.17 kills a set, operating with a .500 hitting percentage through the Tops’ sweeps in Las Cruces and earned her new WKU career-high 23 kills in a match in Saturday’s matinee. Along with explosive hitting, the Texas native paired with a service ace and three blocks to total 46.0 points and lead the league over the weekend.

Pairing with six kills from the middle, Grevengoed led the WKU charge on defense with 10 stuffed blocks and 13.0 points. The 6′3″ hitter averaged 1.67 blocks a set, second-best in CUSA over the weekend, which included three back-to-back-to-back solo stops in Friday’s match up with the Aggies. The redshirt-freshman currently leads the Red and White with 78.0 blocks on the year with her first weekly award nomination.

